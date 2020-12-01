STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies arrested a man they believe shot and killed a man in Stockton.

Deputies booked Noe Serrano, 29, into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide-related charges

On Saturday, deputies responded to calls about a disturbance and gunshots near Eighth and Bieghle Street in Stockton around 9:20 p.m.

Arriving deputies found an unresponsive man in the area who authorities said was found shot in the torso area. Despite life saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

He was identified as Dustin Burt, 38.

The sheriff's office says Stockton Police Department found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but, when the driver didn't pull over, a chase started.

The chase ended after the car crashed near River and Ryde Avenue in Stockton. Authorities said Serrano had minor injuries related to the crash.

Police eventually turned Serrano over to San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies.

