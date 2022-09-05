El Dorado County correctional officer accused of DUI, possession of meth

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said staff suspected Anthony Horne might have been under the influence after he arrived to work at the county jail.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado County correctional officer was booked into jail after officials suspected he showed up to work under the influence of a drug.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office identified the correctional officer as Anthony Horne. Officials said staff suspected him of being under the influence after he arrived to work at the jail on Tuesday.

Deputies investigated Horne for DUI and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug. Deputies also said they found what is suspected to be meth on his person after a search.

Horne was booked into jail on charges including DUI, possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a jail.

