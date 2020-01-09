Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man with crossbow in El Dorado County

Deputies were called to Marshall Medical Center after a 68-year-old man arrived in a private vehicle with an arrow sticking out of his chest.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An El Dorado County man is in jail for attempted murder after deputies said he shot another man in the chest with an arrow over the weekend.

The incident happened in the town of Rescue, Calif. just before midnight on Saturday.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Marshall Medical Center after a 68-year-old man arrived in a private vehicle with an arrow sticking out of his chest. Deputies learned the alleged incident happened at the victim’s home.

According to investigators, the victim and suspect, 35-year-old Michael Raley, were acquaintances living on the same property. Investigators were told Raley and an unidentified person were having an argument. The victim tried to intervene and that is when Raley allegedly shot him in the chest with the crossbow.

Raley fled after the alleged shooting but was found and arrested after a matter of hours. He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on a complaint of attempted murder. The victim, who has not been identified, is still in the hospital in critical condition.