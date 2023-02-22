Man accused meeting with minor for sexual exploitation in El Dorado County

Deputies said the suspect walked into their sting operation and was arrested.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was put behind bars after being accused of trying to meet with minor for sexual exploitation in El Dorado County.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said their deputies were solicited by a man during an undercover internet operation. Deputies said the 39-year-old man thought he was talking with a 13-year-old girl when he arranged a meetup.

However, the suspect walked into a sting operation by the sheriff's office and was arrested, according to deputies.

He was arrested on suspicion of distribution of pornographic material to minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for the purposes of sexual exploitation and arriving at an arranged meeting with the intent to sexually exploit a minor.

