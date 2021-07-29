El Dorado County Sheriff needs help finding assailants in beating outside Placerville Walmart

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said the victim was beaten by three or four white men around 5 to 6 a.m. outside of the Placerville Walmart on July 13.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding some assailants in a beating that happened outside of a Placerville Walmart earlier this July.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the incident happened on July 13 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. near the Walmart entrance on Forni Road. The victim in the incident said that three or four white men "approached him and physically assaulted him, punching and kicking him repeatedly," according to the post.

The victim was taken to Mercy Folsom Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has not been able to find any witnesses to this incident and is asking anyone with information about the incident or information about the men who assaulted the victim to call them at 530-621-6600 and reference case EG#21-5713.

