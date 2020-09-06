El Dorado County Sheriff deputies search for missing man

Merlin Kelly Turner was last seen in Brown's Valley.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

62-year-old Merlin Kelly Turner was reported missing on June 8. Deputies say he was last seen in Brown's Valley and may be traveling back to the El Dorado County area.

Turner is known to frequent the Ice House and Sly Park areas, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Turner is reportedly driving a silver 2005 Dodge Ram with the license plate CA 7U74029.

If you have seen Turner, or know where he may be, contact your local law enforcement or the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and refer to case number EG20-4539.

