Suspect found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — On Friday, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office announced that one of the suspects involved in the killing of El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael had been convicted of second-degree murder.

The jury found 22-year-old Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco guilty of murder in the second degree and assault with a firearm.

On October 23, 2019, Ishmael, who was a four-year veteran of the sheriff's office, and three other deputies responded to a Somerset home after the property owner reported an alleged theft from a marijuana garden.

Shortly after their arrival on the scene, Vasquez-Orozco opened fire on the deputies.

"After firing multiple shots, Vasquez-Orozco ran from the grow, then returned and ambushed the deputies," prosecutors say.

Ishmael came under fire immediately and was fatally shot. Prosecutors say "Vasquez-Orozco's bullets struck Deputy Ishmael four times."

Joshua Tasabia, a San Joaquin County off-duty deputy, returned fire and tried to save Ishmael's life, however, Tasabia was shot and wounded by Vasquez-Orozco.

"The guilty verdict does not bring Deputy Ishmael back to his heartbroken family, but it sends a message that those who bring dangerous drug activity to El Dorado County and endanger law enforcement and the public, will not go unpunished," El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson said.

Two other men were also charged in connection with the case. Ramiro Morales, who prosecutors say was living in the marijuana grow armed with a firearm, was convicted on charges of being an accessory after the fact. Christopher Ross, the property owner, was convicted of felony voluntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana for sale.

Prosecutors say Vasquez-Orozco faces a possible sentence of life in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 13, 2022.

