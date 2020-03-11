1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in El Dorado County

Officials said the shooting happened on Sunday evening in a southern portion of El Dorado County near Amador County.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway in El Dorado County after a shooting left one man injured and another dead, deputies said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office responded to a homicide investigation in the southern portion of El Dorado County near Amador County on Sunday evening, according to the sheriff's office. Originally, the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to the area until officials learned the call came from El Dorado County.

Officials said two men were involved in a "verbal dispute" that escalated into a shooting. One man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and the other was pronounced dead on scene.

Both men were positively identified, but those identities have not been released at this time. The sheriff's office is waiting on next of kin notification for the deceased man and said they won't be releasing the identity of the injured man until further investigation is done.

Officials said there are no outstanding suspects or involved parties for this shooting.