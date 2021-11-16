Former El Dorado County teacher sentenced on child pornography, abuse charges

"His disturbing actions are reprehensible, and we are relieved to say his conduct was discovered and stopped," said the district attorney's office. "He has now been held accountable and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.



"We also empathize and concur with the frustration Pullen’s conduct has created for so many former students and members of the community. Unfortunately, the sentence Mr. Pullen received appropriately reflects the evidence we are bound to apply to elements of crimes and time restraints for filing charges set forth by our legislature. We carefully considered the sensitive nature of this evidence, the privacy of the victims, and sentencing guidelines in arriving at this disposition."