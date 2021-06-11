El Dorado deputies arrest man in connection to 2019 death of Heather Gumina-Waters

Heather Gumina-Waters was reported missing in July 2019. Two months later, her husband was arrested for her death.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is connected to the death of Heather Gumina-Waters.

Gumina-Waters was reported missing in July 2019. Two months later, deputies found her remains in the Pleasant Valley area and her husband, Anthony Gumina, was arrested on a homicide charge.

Years later, deputies have arrested 40-year-old Justin Kremer as an accessory to murder, according to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. Deputies have not said how Kremer knew Gumina or the victim.

Kremer was booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

Deputies say no further details will be released.