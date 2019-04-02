The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department has arrested 26-year-old Tanner M. Seals for the murder of 60-year-old Helen McKinney.

McKinney was found dead at her home on Dec. 18 of last year. While at her home deputies noticed that her car was missing. The vehicle was later found in Sacramento with no suspect in the area.

Seals is currently in custody in the Adams County Jail in Washington on unrelated charges.

He was interviewed by El Dorado County Sheriff's Department Detectives and will be extradited to El Dorado County where he will be charged with McKinney's murder.

ABC10 reached out to McKinney's daughter to ask about the arrest.

“Our family would like to thank the public and law enforcement for their help in apprehending the suspect responsible for the murder of our mother," Angie Hoover-Brasher said. "We are looking forward to more of our questions being answered and having some sense of closure.

Hoover-Brasher said the public’s support and individuals who were willing to share information helped law enforcement find McKinney's accused killer.

"We still have a long road ahead of us," she said. "But we are moving in the right direction!”

