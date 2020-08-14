x
Elderly woman assaulted during San Joaquin County home invasion

Deputies went to the woman's home to perform a welfare check when they noticed a large amount of blood.

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. — An elderly woman is recovering in the hospital after a home invader attacked her, officials say. 

In a Facebook post by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the attack happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the woman's home in Mountain House. Deputies were called after the suspect triggered a neighbor's home camera. The neighbor called deputies knowing that the victim lived alone. 

When deputies arrived to perform a welfare check, they noticed a large amount of blood on the side of the house. Deputies believe the suspects broke into the woman's home sometime between 4:30 a.m and 5 a.m. 

The woman suffered significant injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at (209) 468-4400 and choose option 1, or call the Investigations Division at (209) 468-4425 and leaving a message for Detective Smith. 

