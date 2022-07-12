High end electronics are top target this holiday season, Modesto police say

In the past two weeks, Modesto PD says it has made 24 arrests for theft and burglary, most suspects are from the Bay Area

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department (MPD) says in the past two weeks, 24 arrests have been made by its Property Crimes Unit for theft and burglary.

Half of those arrested are from out of town and most from the Bay Area, according to MPD. Police say that's in part because out-of-town thieves like dense, high volume store areas close to freeways.

One trend police are seeing is people finishing their shopping and then taking their shopping cart to a cart holding area.

"Criminals and thieves are taking advantage of this. They're watching these people and knowing these cars are unlocked, and they're running up in a matter of four or five seconds, getting into the car, stealing personal items, whether that be a purse or electronics or whatever and then getting into a getaway vehicle or running across the lot before you even know what's happened," said Modesto Police Department Sgt. Kalani Souza.

Sgt. Souza says thieves are looking for opportunities, especially for high end electronic items.

"If those items are on or we're leaving those items in our cars, then the Bluetooth will actually connect with other people's things and it will show that you have a powered up device in your vehicle. So, we want to make sure everybody is leaving their devices off," Souza said.

Souza says that includes Apple AirTags that can help track and locate items. Police also advise against leaving packages in your car out in the open, because thieves will look around to see what they can find. Souza says to also park in well-lit, highly populated areas.

It's also a good idea to take expensive electronics home immediately, police say.

"Even if you go from one shopping center to another, these criminals are watching you as you are leaving these high end stores and as you go into another store, then they're taking advantage knowing these items are secured in your vehicle and they're breaking in your vehicle just to take these items," said Souza.

