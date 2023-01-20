Police: Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher arrested for lewd acts with children

Kim Wilson, 62, was arrested on 17 counts of lewd acts with a child and one count of child pornography, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher was arrested on multiple counts of lewd acts with a child Friday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The arrest comes years after the Twin Rivers Unified Police Department received a lewd conduct report involving Wilson at Del Paso Heights Elementary School from 2014, according to officials.

The victim and her family were contacted as the investigation began. Twin Rivers police officers identified Wilson as a suspect and forwarded the information to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials say records show that case was suspended and they are now "currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding that investigation."

Another victim came forward recently, alleging Wilson had sexually assaulted her in 2014. The case is actively being investigated, according to officials.

Detectives with SPD's Sexual Assault/Child Abuse unit served search warrants to multiple locations, including Wilson's home, Wednesday.

"Numerous pieces of evidence were recovered during the searches which ultimately led to the arrest of Wilson on January 20, 2023, related to the report made in 2019 to the Twin Rivers Unified Police Department," according to a press release.

The Sacramento Police Department urges anyone who may have been victimized by Wilson or anyone with additional information related to this investigation to contact them at 916-808-0170.