Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

If convicted of the fraud charges facing her, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes returned to the witness stand on Monday to tell a story likely to determine whether she is convicted or acquitted of criminal charges alleging she duped investors and patients into believing she had invented a breakthrough in blood-testing technology.  

She spent most of her times discussing documents extolling the effectiveness of a small blood-testing device made by Theranos, a startup to founded in 2003. She also seized on opportunities to make eye contact with the jury that will decide her fate. 

If convicted of the fraud charges facing her, Holmes could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Read the full AP story here.

