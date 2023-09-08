Mother, son arrested in connection to attempted murder of son's girlfriend in Elk Grove

Police said the mother allegedly slapped the girlfriend and Liu pushed his girlfriend to the ground and tried to strangle her.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother and her son were arrested in connection to an attempted murder on the son's girlfriend in Elk Grove.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the incident stemmed from a dispute between the girlfriend and the mother around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Xiu Liu, the 37-year-old boyfriend, and Yu Weng, the 61-year-old mother, were identified as the suspects in the attack.

Police said the dispute between Weng and the girlfriend escalated to the point where Weng slapped her and Liu allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground and tried to strangle her. According to police, they both threatened to harm her if she called police.

Liu was accused of moving his girlfriend to another room, assaulting her, pointing a gun at her and threatening her. At some point, the victim was able to call 911, and police responded to what they said was a 911 hang-up and detained both Weng and Liu.

Police later found a short barrel style rifle in the suspects' living room after Weng said she was cold and was escorted inside to get a jacket.

After getting a search warrant, police said they found $135,000 in cash, two pounds of a suspected controlled substance, 52 pounds of processed marijuana packaged for sale, two handguns and one short-barreled rifle.

Liu was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.

Weng was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, criminal threats, possession of a short-barreled rifle and preventing/dissuading a victim from reporting.

