ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove City Councilmember said he was cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence Saturday.

"I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. I am deeply sorry to my family, friends, constituents, and supporters," Councilman Sergio Robles said in a Facebook post.

He said the officer handled the incident with professionalism and he apologized for putting them in that situation.