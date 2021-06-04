Elk Grove homicide suspect turns himself in to jail

Elk Grove police said Marvin Stephney was a suspect in a March homicide.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The suspect in a March homicide turned himself in at the Sacramento County Main Jail, Elk Grove Police Department said on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as Marvin Stephney, 36, of Sacramento.

Stephney is suspected in the shooting death of 34-year-old Davon Learson-Shafer, who was killed on March 18 in Elk Grove.

Police said the shooting happened on Starfish Way after a "verbal argument." Learson-Shafer ultimately died after police found him lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.