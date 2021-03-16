Elk Grove Police searching for accused bank robber

Police say the robbery took place just after 1:15 p.m. when the suspect walked into the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an accused bank robber.

According to a press release from the police department, the suspect robbed a Wells Fargo on Laguna Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the robbery took place just after 1:15 p.m. when the suspect walked into the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money. The employees feared for their safety and complied with the robber's demands, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen walking away from the bank through the parking lot.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, in his late twenties to early thirties, with a heavy build. The suspect has short black hair and was wearing a blue facemask, a black hooded sweater and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information, call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

