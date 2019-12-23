ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a bank robber who stole money on Monday morning in Elk Grove, officials confirmed.

The Elk Grove Police Department described the bank robber as a male, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. He was wearing a yellow jacket with black sleeves, dark-colored pants and a white hard hat.

The robber demanded money from the teller at an El Dorado Savings Bank at 8973 Grant Line Road. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect exited the bank and drove away in a newer dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan, according to the Elk Grove Police Department's news release.

Officers searched the area of Heritage Hill Drive and Calvine Road after they were told the suspect headed in that direction. They were not able to find the suspect.

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking anyone who has information regarding the robbery to call (916) 478-8060 or (916) 443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

