x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Elk Grove police investigate stabbing that put nearby school on precautionary lockdown

The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred near Maritime Drive and Sailview Drive Wednesday, Nov. 17 around 2:15 p.m.

Elk Grove police said the stabbing was an isolated incident that occurred in a home in the area.

Stonelake Elementary School, which is located near the home where the stabbing occurred, was placed on a precautionary lockdown earlier this afternoon. The Elk Grove Unified School District onsite security was on stand-by while the kids were dismissed from school. 

The Elk Grove Police Department said a suspect in the stabbing was located a few miles away and is now in custody. The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

READ MORE: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more ABC10: Looking into homelessness in the four most populous states | Rynor Report

In Other News

Sacramento police still searching for 8-year-old girl's shooter