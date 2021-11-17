Elk Grove police investigate stabbing that put nearby school on precautionary lockdown

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred near Maritime Drive and Sailview Drive Wednesday, Nov. 17 around 2:15 p.m.
Elk Grove police said the stabbing was an isolated incident that occurred in a home in the area.
Stonelake Elementary School, which is located near the home where the stabbing occurred, was placed on a precautionary lockdown earlier this afternoon. The Elk Grove Unified School District onsite security was on stand-by while the kids were dismissed from school.
The Elk Grove Police Department said a suspect in the stabbing was located a few miles away and is now in custody. The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.
