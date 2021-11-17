Elk Grove police investigate stabbing that put nearby school on precautionary lockdown

The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred near Maritime Drive and Sailview Drive Wednesday, Nov. 17 around 2:15 p.m.

Elk Grove police said the stabbing was an isolated incident that occurred in a home in the area.

Stonelake Elementary School, which is located near the home where the stabbing occurred, was placed on a precautionary lockdown earlier this afternoon. The Elk Grove Unified School District onsite security was on stand-by while the kids were dismissed from school.

The Elk Grove Police Department said a suspect in the stabbing was located a few miles away and is now in custody. The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

Police activity in the area of Maritime Dr. and Sailview Dr. Due to the proximity of Stonelake Elementary, the school has been placed on a precautionary lockdown. We will keep you updated as we get more info. pic.twitter.com/XiMlxAIWUH — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 17, 2021

READ MORE:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9