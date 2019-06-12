ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings after officers responded to two incidents of someone attempting to steal someone's purse in the last five days.

In each case, the thief was able to steal the victim's purse before getting into an awaiting car. The first incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 on Modena Way near Monterey Trail High School. The only description police have of the suspect was wearing dark clothing. Officials say the thief rode off in a a blueish-colored sedan.

The second robbery happened at about 7:40 p.m. four days later in the same area near Blue Maiden Way. The thief was described as about 16 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. A second suspect, who was also described as about 16-years-old, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans and stood next to a waiting car.

The police described the car as a black, older 4-door sedan. Elk Grove police did not describe the driver who drove the car.

The Elk Grove Police Department offered these safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially after dark

Always be alert and aware of the people around you

Trust your gut feeling. If you feel something not right, it probably isn't.

