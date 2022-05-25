Threat against Elk Grove school not credible, police say

Police said the reported threat was made toward Fortune Charter School.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A reported threat against an Elk Grove school isn't credible, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

The incident was reported by staff at Fortune Charter School. Staff members worked with police to investigation the threat, and the involved students and families were contacted by officers.

Officers ultimately determined that the threat wasn't credible.

"We appreciate the timely response by the school staff in making our department aware of the incident and their support throughout the investigation," police said on Facebook.

