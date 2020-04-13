ELK GROVE, Calif. — One man was shot in the leg in Elk Grove during an afternoon incident on Easter Sunday.

It happened near 9100 Lajun Drive around 2:30 p.m, according to Officer Jason Jimenez with the Elk Grove Police Department.



The adult man who was shot in the leg was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Jimenez said.



Police cordoned off the neighborhood for several hours Sunday as they investigated the incident.

At least two people were seen detained by police, however, police say they are still looking for the suspect.



Jimenez said the incident is believed to be isolated,

Anyone with information is urged to contact Elk Grove Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

