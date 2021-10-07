Elk Grove student accused of bringing handgun to school

The school district said the student did not threaten anyone with the gun.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Unified School District said a student brought a gun and ammunition to a high school on Thursday.

Police quickly found the student with both the gun and ammunition after receiving a report from Elk Grove High School, according to the school district. They said any student with a weapon could face expulsion and arrest.

School officials said the student did not threaten anyone with the gun and that "appropriate action was taken by school officials and police officers."

The school district did not release the student's identity or why the student brought the gun to the school.

