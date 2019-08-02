ELK GROVE, Calif — — A 35-year-old Elk Grove man was arrested Thursday for sexual battery and annoyance of a child, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

In November Tyrice Daniels, a Campus Supervisor for the Elk Grove Unified School District, was accused of inappropriately touching a teenage victim, according to police.

35-year-old Tyrice Daniels of Elk Grove was arrested on Feb. 7, 2019 on the outstanding warrant for sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Daniels was hired by the district as a Campus Supervisor in 2012 and worked at several high schools during his time as an employee.

During the investigation, police found that the inappropriate touching of the teen occurred off campus. However, the investigation also revealed that he had inappropriate sexual conversations with other female students on-campus while he was employed by the district.

A warrant was issued for Daniels' arrest after the department turned the case over to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant for "sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child" and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Daniels is no longer employed by the Elk Grove Unified School District.

Anyone with information about Daniels is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau at (916) 478-8112 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips can also be sent via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by Tip732 and the message.