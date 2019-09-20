OROVILLE, Calif. — Butte County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman they say embezzled thousands of dollars from an elderly Camp Fire survivor.

Brenda Rose Asbury, 29, is suspected of embezzling $63,100 from a 75-year-old Camp Fire survivor. The 75-year-old had gotten that money as part of an insurance settlement after losing a home in the Camp Fire.

The investigation dates back to July 30, but deputies said on Friday that they had gotten an arrest warrant for Asbury who is accused of elder abuse, embezzlement, and grand theft.

Anyone with information on her location can contact Detective Will Brewton at 530-538-7671.

