Crime

Employee stabbed before thief runs away with $60K worth of stolen jewelry from Vacaville jewelry store

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say stabbed a jewelry store employee before running away with thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. 

Police say the robbery happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Kay Jewelers Outlet at the Vacaville Premium Outlets. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect stabbed a store employee before running away with approximately $60,000 worth of stolen jewelry.

According to a Facebook post from police, surveillance video captured images of the suspect, who was last seen riding a black mountain bike near the store while carrying a black backpack. The employee who was stabbed is currently in stable condition. 

Detectives ask if you recognize the suspect to contact Detective Yetter at (707) 469-4846.

