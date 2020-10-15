Employee stabbed before thief runs away with $60K worth of stolen jewelry from Vacaville jewelry store

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say stabbed a jewelry store employee before running away with thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.
Police say the robbery happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Kay Jewelers Outlet at the Vacaville Premium Outlets. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect stabbed a store employee before running away with approximately $60,000 worth of stolen jewelry.
According to a Facebook post from police, surveillance video captured images of the suspect, who was last seen riding a black mountain bike near the store while carrying a black backpack. The employee who was stabbed is currently in stable condition.
Detectives ask if you recognize the suspect to contact Detective Yetter at (707) 469-4846.
READ NEXT:
- CHP officers help 7-year-old boy who stopped breathing, had no pulse
- Vacaville man gifted RV after losing everything in LNU Lightning Complex fire
- 'Why us?' | Citrus Heights family wants answers after they were shot at while driving on Interstate 80
- A big, grand ol' flag in Vacaville | Everyday Heroes
- Jeweler buries $1 million worth of treasure, sells clues for people to go on quests
WATCH NEXT: Things to do in Vacaville, California | Unzipped
Kevin John uncovers the excitement in Vacaville's 95688 zip code, from the Nut Tree Plaza to the Downtown Historic District and much more. This city in Solano County is close to Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area. Explore More in Vacaville: /2WjYkGH