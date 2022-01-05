Fallen officers to take place on California memorial at 1st ceremony in 2 years

A new feature, a statue of a woman police officer, was unveiled at the long standing memorial during a candlelight vigil Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered at the California Peace Officer’s memorial in front of the State Capitol to honor officers killed in the line of duty over the past few years.

It's a ceremony that some families of fallen officers have waited a long time for. Ahead of the event, a candlelight vigil was held where new additions to the memorial were unveiled, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It’s never too late," said Jose Merced Corona, father to slain Davis officer Natalie Corona. "We’re honored for the state to recognize our family members who have perished in the line of duty. It means the world to us."

Corona said he has waited for this ceremony for more than 2 years. His daughter Natalie was killed in the line of duty in 2019. Her name was among the 28 officers was laid down their lives between 2018 and 2021.

Six of those names were from the greater Sacramento region. Another 8 officers from the distant past will also be honored. Those names will be added to the memorial’s list of more than 1,500 officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice since California became a state.

A new feature, a statue of a woman police officer, was unveiled at the long standing memorial during a candlelight vigil Sunday. It was sculpted by artist Christopher Slatoff.

"The women bring a lot of compassion. They’re just as tough as the guys. It’s very humbling to know we lost a lot of females, but them being recognized by the statue at the memorial means a lot to our families," Corona said.

On Monday morning, Day 2 of the event will begin. It includes a memorial procession, a Walk of Honor for department representatives and immediate family members of officers being enrolled and the Enrollment Ceremony.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: