Family, friends say final goodbyes to slain Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Gibson | Updates

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Shortly before 10 a.m., an hour before the service is set to begin, the hearse carry Deputy Gibson arrived at Bayside Church.

The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services will not be open to the public, unlike law enforcement funerals in the past. The limited attendance is reserved for law enforcement only.

Gibson, 31, was killed after a chase that led to a shootout near Cal Expo on the night of Jan. 18. Gibson was a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office and leaves behind a wife and 9-month-old child.

As of 9 a.m., 100 law enforcement officers representing a variety of different agencies stood outside the church. There are also a few dozen officers on horses.

“Deputy Gibson worked for me when I was in the Central Division as a commander. He’s a quick thinker, but most importantly, he loved his teammates. He loved the profession. When he got into K-9 that was his dream job. He loved just serving the community. He was in his dream job and he was happy," Captain Jim Barnes of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Because the public cannot show up to the memorial service, the sheriff's office created a special email address for the community to share condolences, thoughts, pictures, and stories. To share your messages for Gibson, email RememberingAdam@sacsheriff.com