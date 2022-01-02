Laying to rest fallen Elk Grove Officer Tyler Lenehan | Need to Know

The memorial service is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road. It's open to the public.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friends, family and colleagues will be gathering in Roseville to say their final goodbyes to Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan, who was killed in the line of duty.

Lenehan was struck and killed in a wrong-way crash caused by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 99.

The memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road. It's open to the public.

There will also be an opportunity for people to pay their respects to Officer Lenehan as his procession carries him from Bayside Church to Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, Calif.

Who was Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan?

Lenehan joined EGPD in 2016. He was a six-year veteran of the police department. He took pride in serving his community and his work was recognized by all in Elk Grove. He also served with the Citrus Heights and Galt police departments.

According to EGPD Chief Timothy Albright, Lenehan was a husband, a father to his two children, a son, a friend, a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and a family member to those at the department.

"Officer Lenehan’s service will never be forgotten. His positive attitude, infectious smile, and bright personality will forever be missed," EGPD said in a press release.

Funeral Procession Route

Elk Grove Police Department announced the following as the fallen officer's procession route. The procession is expected to be near or around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Depart 6401 Stanford Ranch Rd in Roseville

Stanford Ranch to S/B Highway 65

S/B Highway 65 to E/B I-80

E/B I-80 to S/B Sierra College

S/B Sierra College to E/B Douglas

E/B Douglas to S/B Auburn Folsom Rd

S/B Auburn Folsom Rd to E/B Folsom Lake Crossing

E/B Folsom Lake Crossing to N/B Green Valley Rd

Arrive 3004 Alexandrite Dr in Rescue

Traffic