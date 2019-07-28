RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Thin Line Brewing Company in Rancho Cordova, California hosted a memorial fundraiser on Saturday, for the 26-year-old officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Cory Freeland is the owner of the brewery, which she named in honor of first responders. She has organized several fundraisers for fallen officers in the Sacramento area.

This weekend her fundraiser efforts were focused on fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan. O'Sullivan was killed in the line-of-duty after being shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. She had only been on the job for six months at the time.

“So, I just wanted to do something,” Freeland said. “It’s a part of my life and encompasses all of the different first responders.”

As guests enter, they first see a table lined with an American flag, flowers, and a glass of beer – A way to honor fallen service women and men who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Inside the taproom, you’ll find a row of “Thin Line” flags, with colors representing the many different first responders ranging from police and fire to military, dispatch, corrections, and rescue officials.

Flags of different colors representing different first responders hang at Thin Line Brewing.

Giacomo Luca/ABC10KXTV

The brewery teamed up with a 17-year-old teenager from Elk Grove who makes handmade bracelet’s in honor of O’Sullivan and law enforcement.

“I started making them after she passed away, because I wanted to do something to honor her for serving and protecting the community,” said Kaitlyn Riley.

Riley, the niece of a police officer, wants the bracelets to serve as a way to remember the fallen officer, she said. The black paracord bracelets have a thin blue line at the center, a symbol of support for law enforcement.

“I just want them to be appreciative of law enforcement and to just keep Tara’s memory alive.”

She has made hundreds of the bracelets and until recently has been giving them away to local police officers. She is now accepting donations for the bracelets and is giving all of the proceeds to the O’Sullivan Memorial Fund.

Elk Grove teenager Kaitlyn Riley sold more than 150 Thin Blue Line Bracelets that she made to help keep fallen Sacramento Officer Tara O'Sullivan's memory alive.

Giacomo Luca/ABC10KXTV

The fund aims to raise $40,000 to purchase and train a canine officer candidate in O’Sullivan’s memory. The fallen officer was known to be an avid dog lover and the Sacramento Police Department hopes to remember her through that fund.

All of the proceeds from Thin Line Brewing Company's food, drinks, and raffle items at the event are being donated to the Officer O’Sullivan Memorial Fund. Almost everything was donated by local businesses to make the event happen.

