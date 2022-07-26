Modesto Police release video of Entrada Way shooting as family files lawsuit against city

Attorney John Burris, who is representing Chavez's family, said there was no basis to shoot Chavez. He filed a lawsuit against the City of Modesto on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — Police in Modesto released body camera video showing the moments when a father was tased and fatally shot by police.

The body camera video showed the moments surrounding the shooting death of 30-year-old Paul Chavez, Jr. It shows police at a home on Entrada Way just before 6 p.m. on July 14 in response to a family disturbance.

The video shows officers with gun and taser in hand, shouting orders to Chavez, who is seen walking and holding what policed called a "trailer hitch."

First, the video shows an officer tasing Chavez and, just seconds later, another officer shoots him.

"How many more fathers and husbands have to get this type of treatment," said Paul Chavez's wife, Brittoni Estrella.

Estrella said the family, including the three sons Chavez left behind, demands justice.

"I don't even blame the monsters who shot and tased my husband. I blame the entire police force. The tactics you use do not work. You set your officers up for failure," she said.

Attorney John Burris, who is representing Chavez's family, said there was no basis to shoot Chavez. He filed a lawsuit against the City of Modesto on Monday.

"He was not threatening the officers. He wasn't threatening anyone, and he was intoxicated - that within itself should have caused the officers to understand that there's a way to deal with this and de-escalation without having to use deadly force," he said.

In a video news release, Chief Brandon Gillespie said the department recognizes and respects the value of all human life and noted that officer-involved shootings are tragic for everyone involved.

However, Estrella still calls for justice and reform.

"I and this community demand change, not just for Modesto but for everywhere. We demand reformation, say his name, 'Paul Chavez,'" she said.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: