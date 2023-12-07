Roseville murder suspect who escaped custody returns to court

For the first time since his escape from custody, murder suspect Eric Abril appeared in court.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Murder suspect Eric Abril is now facing a new felony charge in connection with escaping from custody. He returned to court for the first time since his escape and recapture.

However, his appearance was a short one, with him pleading not guilty to new charges.

His attorney said he was surprised to hear of the escape over the weekend.

After a two-day manhunt, Abril stood in shackles before the court accompanied by two guards.

"Today, Placer County DA's office filed a complaint charging Eric Abril with one felony count of escape from custody. Also alleged was an allegation that he had a prior serious or violent felony conviction also known as a strike," said David Tellman, chief assistant district attorney for the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

Abril was initially facing murder and kidnapping charges after being accused of taking hostages and killing one at Mahany Park back in April. He's now looking at a new felony charge of escape while convicted.

"There are two different cases, and that's important to understand, the same as the first couple of court cases and the other case. Now, we need to get discovery, police reports and review them. So while a lot of us lived and watched what occurred through Sunday and Monday, there are things that are not within what we saw," said Brandon Bob, Abril's public defender.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the incident has triggered several investigations, including questions about how exactly this escape happened.

"I don't want to try to continue to be evasive. I will say the incident itself is actively under investigation, and I want to assure you that the minute we have answers. We want to provide those answers to the community," said Captain Nelson Resendes, with the sheriff's office.

Resendes said the changes being made include looking into how the sheriff's office classifies people.

While he can't share where Abril is being held, he said it's in an area where he is being held alone and is observed 24 hours a day.

"I would say to the people who were affected by it, we are not happy this occurred. We are sorry this occurred," said Resendes. "We can't take it back, but what we can do is put measures in place to see that it doesn't happen again. And those things are being done right now as we speak."

Abril is being held without bail, and his next court date is set for August 29. At that time, officials will decide what the next steps are in the case.

