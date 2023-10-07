Eric Abril Timeline: What to know about the re-captured murder suspect

Eric Abril was facing murder and kidnapping charges from April 6 incident. Deputies say he escaped over the weekend from a hospital and was re-captured Monday.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Accused killer Eric Abril is back in custody after deputies say he escaped from a Roseville hospital over the weekend.

Abril is facing murder and kidnapping charges from a April 6 incident at Mahany Park that left hostage James MacEgan dead. MacEgan's wife and a CHP officer were wounded.

He made headlines again after the Placer County Sheriff's Office says he defeated his restraints and escaped from the hospital.

Here's what to know about Abril from the shootout in Roseville to the escape and re-capture in Rocklin.

SHOOTOUT TIMELINE

It started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, when California Highway Patrol was looking for Abril so they could execute a search warrant in connection with a freeway shooting.

A CHP task force officer reported shots fired and CHP Officer Matthew Hiatt was hit.

Firefighters brought the officer into the station and provided medical treatment.

Roseville officers then responded to Mahany Park and were confronted by Abril, who was armed and running away from them.

Law enforcement officials say Abril took two people hostage, husband and wife James and Patricia MacEgan, and he got into a shootout with officers.

Abril allegedly shot the two hostages, injuring Patricia and killing James, before he was taken into custody.

Days after the shooting, ABC10 learned from Roseville police they were told about California Highway Patrol surveillance in the area on April 6, but not details about the search warrant they were trying to execute on Eric Abril.

They said six CHP officers were involved in the initial confrontation with Abril and then three Roseville police officers arrived.

CHP officers fired 15-25 rounds at Abril while Roseville police fired six rounds, and Abril allegedly fired 15-20 rounds at officers during the standoff.

Documents filed in Placer County Superior Court say Abril was wearing body armor and used a 10mm during the shootout.

ESCAPE TIMELINE

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Abril was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center Thursday and escaped overnight Sunday. It's still unclear what Abril was being treated for.

Officials say Abril managed to "defeat some of his restraints." There was a guard assigned to Abril at the hospital, but deputies say Abril got away after a short chase.

Around 3:40 a.m., he was seen on camera walking near Rainier Court in Rocklin. He was then spotted on Saddletree Lane shortly after. Those areas are about three miles north of the hospital.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office released a photo of him wearing orange pants and no shirt. The photo was from his last sighting near Rainier Court, when he was seen on at least two different camera feeds.

Law enforcement from around the region aided in the manhunt as police followed up on about 60 tips regarding the search for Abril. Many of them weren't credible sightings.

Deputies and other law enforcement teams surrounded the greenbelt area behind Rainier Court and the Antelope Creek area for the search Monday, but it was a man and his dog that led to his capture.

"As they push towards Zion Court, an alert homeowner who was taking his dog out, the dog started barking. He saw somebody moving in that greenbelt area, and in fact, it was Abril," said Woo.

The man's name was Bill Sanchez. He says he heard some splashing in the water and called police, who minutes later.

Abril was taken into custody not long afterward and brought back to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.