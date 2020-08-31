Ex-Olympic veterinarian in Tahoe area guilty of tax evasion

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Sacramento says 63-year-old Jack Ray Snyder of Truckee, California admitted he under-reported nearly $350,000 in income from 2011-14.

RENO, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe-area veterinarian and former professor at the University of California, Davis who oversaw the treatment of horses at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing has pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Sacramento says 63-year-old Jack Ray Snyder of Truckee, California admitted he under-reported nearly $350,000 in income from 2011-14.

More than $212,000 of that total was due for the 2011 tax year.

Prosecutors say Snyder took deductions that weren’t allowed and endorsed outside client payment checks to directly pay credit card bills.