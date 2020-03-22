OROVILLE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a suspected bomb-making operation after a man was injured and a woman was arrested following an explosion at a Northern California home.

According to a press release from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Elizabeth Ellis, 55, and Nicholas West, 26, both of Berry Creek, after receiving reports of an explosion at a home in Beery Creek, roughly 20 miles northeast of Oroville. Upon arrival, deputies found West had suffered injuries to his hands and legs, as well as evidence that lead them to believe "explosive devices were being manufactured inside the residence."

Investigators believe West was trying to make some kind of bomb when the device went off. During their investigation, deputies also found 20 firearms, ammunition, psilocybin mushrooms and large quantities of narcotics. Four of the confiscated firearms were, "illegal assault weapons."

Ellis was arrested and charged with possession of illegal assault weapons, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of an explosive device, and possession of materials necessary to make an explosive device.

Because of his injuries, West was transported to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing and detectives expect to make more arrests.

