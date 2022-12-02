Explosive device found near Ceres baseball fields during softball tournament

An explosive device was found at George Costa Ball Field Complex on Saturday afternoon, according to Ceres Police Department.

CERES, Calif. — An explosive device was found at George Costa Ball Field Complex, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Officers found the device on Saturday afternoon during a softball tournament at Smyrna Park. The area was evacuated while deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team confirmed the device was an "improvised explosive."

The device was removed from the scene. Anyone with information about the device can contact Sgt. Trenton Johnson at (209) 538-5672.

