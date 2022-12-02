x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Explosive device found near Ceres baseball fields during softball tournament

An explosive device was found at George Costa Ball Field Complex on Saturday afternoon, according to Ceres Police Department.

CERES, Calif. — An explosive device was found at George Costa Ball Field Complex, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Officers found the device on Saturday afternoon during a softball tournament at Smyrna Park. The area was evacuated while deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team confirmed the device was an "improvised explosive."

The device was removed from the scene. Anyone with information about the device can contact Sgt. Trenton Johnson at (209) 538-5672.

READ MORE: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Sherri Papini’s family responds to allegation of faked 2016 kidnapping

In Other News

Sheriff Scott Jones: California's sanctuary state policies allowed deadly church shooting to happen