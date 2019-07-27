STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was arrested after police say a Facebook video recorded him allegedly flattening a Stockton police car's tire.

The man arrested was Luis Zavalza, 41. He was arrested on charges of tampering with a vehicle and being under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Police had gone to the Weberstown Mall around 6:41 p.m. after being told about a person tampering with a City of Stockton police vehicle while it was parking in the area Friday evening. Police were told that the Zavalza was letting the air out of marked police car.

Multiple witnesses and a Facebook video that was uploaded after everything happened help identify Zavalza as the suspect.

Police said the tire was completely flattened and had to be changed. Zavalza was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

