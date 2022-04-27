Man who ran down, killed Fair Oaks Park shooter turns himself in, police say

Police said Jose Maldonado, 39, turned himself in Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights police said a man who ran down and killed a shooter turned himself in on Wednesday.

The man killed was identified as Gersain Trenado Orozco, 41. Police said Orozco had just killed a different man, identified as Jesus Mejia Cruz, at Fair Oaks Park before he was shot in Citrus Heights on Madison Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Police responded to the Madison Avenue shooting around 7 p.m., found Orozco and took him to the hospital, where he would ultimately die.

After police investigated the killing, they got an arrest warrant for Jose Maldonado, 39. Police said Maldonado turned himself in Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information can contact the Citrus Heights Police Detective Unit at (916) 727-5500.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: