Suspect in deadly Fair Oaks Park shooting gets chased, gunned down in Citrus Heights, deputies say

Authorities said the second shooter is still outstanding.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooter who killed a person at Fair Oaks Park was chased and gunned down in Citrus Heights, authorities said.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about the shooting around 5:56 p.m. at the park.

He said an adult man walked up to a group of men in the park and shot and killed one of them.

Grassmann said the shooter ran off toward Madison Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard and over into Citrus Heights city limits.

Lt. Jason Baldwin, spokesperson for Citrus Heights Police Department, said the shooter was chased down by at least one armed person and shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he ultimately died.

"This is not a random event. These people know each other. We’re still investigating how they know each other and why this occurred," Baldwin said.

Grassman said the person shot and killed at the park appeared to be targeted, and that the second shooter involved in the incident is still outstanding.

