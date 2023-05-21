3 minors, adult busted in alleged robbery attempt at Fairfield mall

Police said the suspects used a gun to smash the windows of the victim's vehicle.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Four people were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a person outside the Solano Town Center Mall Sunday.

The Fairfield Police Department said the victim made a big purchase inside the mall when he was followed by two people into the parking lot.

Police said the victim ran off to his car and locked his doors but the suspects followed him. The suspects used a gun to smash the vehicle's window before reaching inside and hitting the victim with the gun, leaving him with mild to moderate injuries.

Police responded and were able to arrest the two suspects along with two others, who were detained in a getaway car.

The investigation is ongoing, but police identified the suspects as three minors and one adult.

