Man destroys Fairfield police drone while barricaded in house, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department said a man holed up in a house destroyed one of the department's drones on Monday.

Police said the man was armed with a baseball bat while barricaded in a house along the 5300 block of Discovery Way. Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen, spokesperson for Fairfield Police Department, said the man took a swing at one of their drones with his bat and destroyed it.

The initial call for the incident came in around 10 a.m. Lt. Jacobsen said the man surrendered to police around 8 p.m. Officials said there was no one else inside the house.

The suspect was described as man in his 20's. He was wanted on a felony warrant, but Lt. Jacobsen said he'll also be facing charges for destroying the drone.