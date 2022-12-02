x
Fairfield woman hurt, man killed in domestic violence-related stabbing, police say

Police have not shared any details about what led up to the stabbing.

FAIRFIELD, California — One man is dead and a woman was hurt after a domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield, police said.

Officers responded to reports about a woman being stabbed in an apartment on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found both a woman and a man stabbed, however the man ultimately died from his injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing, but officials said the incident was domestic-violence related.

No additional information has been released.

