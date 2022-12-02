Neighborhood fight leaves 1 man dead, 2 arrested in Fairfield

Police said one of the suspects had checked into a local hospital after being stabbed when officers responded.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were put behind bars in connection to the killing of a Fairfield man, police said Wednesday.

The Fairfield Police Department said the arrests happened after they responded to a stabbing victim at a local hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday night. Police said the stabbing was connected to a crime scene on the 1200 block of Willet Court.

Arriving officers found a man unresponsive in a garage, who was ultimately pronounced dead. The man was identified as 56-year-old Sao Loa of Fairfield.

As the investigation continued, police said there was a fight between the man who died and the stabbed man at the hospital. Police arrested two people associated with the fight.

Sabrina Jo Banks, 34, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, and Christopher John Almendarez was arrested on suspicion of murder after getting out of the hospital. Both were booked into jail.

"While this incident is extremely unfortunate, we do know that it was not random and those involved knew each other. There are no outstanding suspects in the case and no known threat to the community," police said in a news release.

