x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fairfield officer sprayed in face with bear spray

The incident happened during a bike stop along Central Way Saturday night.

More Videos

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield officer was left with limited injuries after a suspect sprayed him in the face with bear spray Saturday night, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department said the incident happened after the officer stopped a man on a bike along the 4400 block of Central Way. John Rogers, the 29-year-old suspect out of Fairfield, was immediately confrontational with the officer, police said.

Rogers allegedly sprayed bear spray in the officer's face during a fight between him and the officer. Police said it happened after Rogers tried to take off and the officer tried detaining him. 

Police said the officer used a taser but Rogers kept fighting for about five minutes until more police arrived to help. Rogers was ultimately taken into custody and booked into jail on eight felony charges.

During a search, police said they found a "zip gun" in Rogers' backpack, a nailing tool that had a live .22 caliber round inside of it. Rogers also had a pill bottle with .22 caliber rounds and a syringe, according to police.

Rogers was also identified as a convicted felon who had two felony warrants at the time of the incident.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement