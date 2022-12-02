Fairfield officer sprayed in face with bear spray

The incident happened during a bike stop along Central Way Saturday night.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Fairfield officer was left with limited injuries after a suspect sprayed him in the face with bear spray Saturday night, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department said the incident happened after the officer stopped a man on a bike along the 4400 block of Central Way. John Rogers, the 29-year-old suspect out of Fairfield, was immediately confrontational with the officer, police said.

Rogers allegedly sprayed bear spray in the officer's face during a fight between him and the officer. Police said it happened after Rogers tried to take off and the officer tried detaining him.

Police said the officer used a taser but Rogers kept fighting for about five minutes until more police arrived to help. Rogers was ultimately taken into custody and booked into jail on eight felony charges.

During a search, police said they found a "zip gun" in Rogers' backpack, a nailing tool that had a live .22 caliber round inside of it. Rogers also had a pill bottle with .22 caliber rounds and a syringe, according to police.

Rogers was also identified as a convicted felon who had two felony warrants at the time of the incident.

