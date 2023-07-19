Fairfield police use golf cart to run down burglary suspect

"The officers were approached by an unknown golfer, who told them the cart was 'Good to go' as he handed it off."

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police used a golf cart to run down and arrest a burglary suspect in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department said they had gotten a report about a man in the backyard of a home along the 3600 block of Doral Drive on July 13. Not long afterward, the caller reported the man was trying to break into the home.

According to police, the responding officers predicted the route the suspect would take if he tried to run away and placed themselves on the Greenbelt Trail, where they found someone matching the suspect's description.

However, the suspect spotted the officers as they approached and took off, eventually being chased by the officers onto a golf course.

With the suspect getting further away, police said the officers borrowed a golf cart to run him down.

"The officers were approached by an unknown golfer, who told them the cart was 'Good to go' as he handed it off," police said in a news release.

The suspect, 36-year-old Michael Salcedo, was detained, arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of burglary and violation of parole.

The golf was returned to its owner.

