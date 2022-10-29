Fairfield police looking for person of interest in fatal stabbing

Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday.

Officials say they received a call of a man being stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.

It is believed that O’Neal and the victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or Milton O’Neal is asked to call Investigations at (707) 428-7600.

