x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fairfield police looking for person of interest in fatal stabbing

Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man.

More Videos

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. 

Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man.

Officials say they received a call of a man being stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials. 

It is believed that O’Neal and the victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident or Milton O’Neal is asked to call Investigations at (707) 428-7600.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento Police Department releases video of officer shooting wanted suspect

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out