Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing 70-year-old Fairfield man arrested

The robbery happened on the 1500 block of Gulf Drive and was caught on the family's doorbell camera.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man is behind bars after being accused of robbing and pistol-whipping a 70-year-old man in Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Department identified the man as Omari Garland, 30 of Fairfield. He was charged with felony robbery after allegedly assaulting the man and taking his cellphone at gunpoint on July 7. The attack was caught on the family's doorbell camera.

The Ring video captures the moment just after the 70-year-old man unlocked the front door after getting home from the bank. A masked suspect runs up behind him telling him to "shut up" and demanding he "take it out of your pockets."

The senior resists and screams for help toward his adult children inside the home. As he falls to the ground, the suspect is seen in the video pistol-whipping him. The struggle ensues, and the suspect pistol-whips the man a second time.

The suspect took off after the man's son saw the struggle and took action.

Police said the suspect's phone was recovered.

Garland was identified as the suspect, and police took him into custody after using the FLOCK system and getting an alert on his vehicle.

Garland is also being investigated for other crimes, however police did not specify what kind.

WATCH ALSO: