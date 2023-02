A police spokesperson said the shooting happened in the area of Pennsylvania and Missouri Street.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting that happened in Fairfield Monday night.

Few details surrounding what led up to the shooting are known at this time, but police confirmed that one man was shot after 9 p.m.

According to police, the man was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

